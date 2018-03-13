First Full Trailer for Mysterious Dark Fantasy 'Ayla' Directed by Elias

"You don't see the resemblance?" An official trailer has debuted for a dark fantasy sci-fi thriller titled Ayla, from an American director known only as "Elias". The story is about a man haunted by the mysterious death of his 4-year-old sister, who decides to bring her back to life 30 years later as an adult woman - "obsession becomes flesh". Obviously things turn out a bit weird, and only get weirder, and this trailer definitely hints at that. The cast of Ayla includes Tristan Risk as the titular Ayla, along with Nicholas Wilder, Dee Wallace, Sarah Schoofs, D'Angelo Midili, Bill Oberst Jr., and Andrew Sensenig. The footage in this trailer reminds me of Splice, in a way, which seems to be appropriate comparison. I'm not sure what to make of this, seems like it could be good, but it could also be awful and way too experimental. Check it out.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Elias' Ayla, found directly on YouTube:

Haunted by the mysterious death of his 4-year-old sister, Elton brings her back to life 30 years later as an adult woman, with dire consequences. Ayla is both written and directed by an American filmmaker known as Elias, making his second feature film after Gut. He studied at the School of Visual Arts in NYC before jumping into filmmaking. Elias explains: "Ayla is a film inspired by the loss of my sister when she was two, and the life as siblings we were never able to share. It's about what happens when you can't let go, how far into the dark you might reach to bring back someone you lost, and the ramifications that follow." This first premiered at the Västerås Filmfestival in Sweden, and H.P. Lovecraft Film Festival in Portland last fall. It was initially funded on Kickstarter. No official release date has been set yet, stay tuned for more. Intrigued?