Wild First Trailer for Knoxville's Amusement Park Movie 'Action Point'

"What this place needs is an excitement enema!" Paramount has unleashed the first official trailer for Action Point, the latest wild 'n crazy movie starring Johnny Knoxville and the Jackass boys, inspired by their crazy antics in past movies. This movie is actually a feature comedy (with a screenplay and plot and all) and it's about a crazy guy who designs and operates his own low-rent theme park with his friends, "where the rides are designed with minimum safety for maximum fun." The main plot involves a rival multi-million theme park being built nearby, so Knoxville and his friends have to figure out a way to save Action Point before it loses all of its customers. The full cast includes Chris Pontius, Dan Bakkedahl, Matt Schulze, Eleanor Worthington-Cox, Johnny Pemberton, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Joshua Hoover, Conner McVicker, and Eric Manaka. Yeah this actually looks very fun, might be worth a watch after all. Strap in.

Here's the first official trailer for Tim Kirkby's Action Point, direct from YouTube:

Everyone’s favorite daredevil Johnny Knoxville is back to his hilariously painful antics in the upcoming comedy Action Point. Knoxville stars as D.C., the crackpot owner of a low-rent, out-of-control amusement park where the rides are designed with minimum safety for maximum fun. Just as D.C.'s estranged teenage daughter Boogie comes to visit, a corporate mega-park opens nearby and jeopardizes the future of Action Point. To save his beloved theme park and his relationship with his daughter, D.C. and his loony crew of misfits risk everything to pull out all the stops – and stunts – making for another wild ride from the star of Bad Grandpa and Jackass. Action Point is directed by filmmaker Tim Kirkby, of a small filme The Blind Spot previously, and plenty of TV work. The screenplay is written by John Altschuler and Dave Krinsky. Paramount will open Action Point in theaters everywhere starting June 1st this summer. You in?