First Fun Trailer for 'The Con Is On' Starring Uma Thurman & Tim Roth

"You think it could work?" "It has to." Lionsgate has revealed the first official trailer for a comedy titled The Con Is On, formerly known as The Brits Are Coming while in production. From director James Oakley (aka James Haslam), the wacky, over-the-top heist comedy stars Uma Thurman and Tim Roth as a married couple. In an effort to avoid paying off a massive gambling debt to a notorious mobster in England, they flee to Los Angeles and hatch a jewel theft plot to make some cash. The cast also includes Alice Eve, Maggie Q, Crispin Glover, Stephen Fry, Parker Posey, and Sofia Vergara. This looks mildly amusing, with a few funny scenes, but I don't have a good feeling about it. Something seems off from this trailer. Take a look.

Here's the first official trailer for James Haslam's The Con Is On, originally debuted by ET Online:

This stylish, star-studded caper comedy stars Uma Thurman as Harriet and Tim Roth as Peter, a con-artist couple cooking up a jewel-theft scam in L.A. to pay off sexy gangster Irina (played by Maggie Q). Having squandered Irina's loot one drunken night, Harriet and Peter escape to Hollywood (and Chateau Marmont), where they plot to steal a priceless jewel from Peter's loopy ex-wife (Alice Eve) to repay the debt. The Con Is On is directed by American filmmaker James Haslam, of the film The Devil You Know previously. The screenplay is written by Alex Michaelides and James Haslam. Lionsgate will release The Con Is On in select theaters + on VOD starting May 4th coming up soon. First impression? Who's into this one?