First International Trailer for Christian Petzold's 'Transit' from Berlinale

Hot on the heels of its premiere in-competition at the Berlin Film Festival this weekend, a trailer has arrived for the new film by German filmmaker Christian Petzold (Jerichow, Barbara, Phoenix) titled Transit. This film is set in modern times even though the story is actually based in WWII, with various people trying to escape from France on ships to America or Mexico. Franz Rogowski stars a man fleeing Germany, who ends up stuck in Marseille, encountering others trying to escape and get out of Europe, they all need transit papers for safe passage. The full cast includes Paula Beer, Godehard Giese, Lilien Batman, Maryam Zaree, Barbara Auer, and Matthias Brandt. I saw this at Berlinale and it's a great film, commenting on contemporary issues with immigration through a story from WWII - read my full review here. Watch below.

Here's the first international trailer (+ poster) for Christian Petzold's Transit, direct from YouTube:

When a man (Franz Rogowski) flees France after the Nazi invasion, he assumes the identity of a dead author whose papers he possesses. Stuck in Marseilles, he meets a young woman (Paula Beer) desperate to find her missing husband - the very man he's impersonating. Transit is written and directed by acclaimed German filmmaker Christian Petzold, of the films The State I Am In, Wolfsburg, Gespenster, Yella, Jerichow, Barbara, and Phoenix previously. This just premiered at the Berlin Film Festival in-competition this month (read our review). The film is still seeking US distribution, no other release dates have been set yet. It will likely show up at a few other film festivals later this year. Stay tuned for more. First impression?