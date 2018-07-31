First International Trailer for Lukas Dhont's Acclaimed Trans Film 'Girl'

"Work harder, or it will be a hopeless situation." The Match Factory has debuted an international trailer for the acclaimed film titled Girl, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival this year and won the Camera d'Or for Best First Film. Girl follows a 15-year-old transgender teen, who is trying hard to achieve her goal of becoming a professional ballerina. The film stars Victor Polster as Lara, and gives us an intimate look at the incredible struggles and emotional challenges that she is facing. It's one of the best films that I saw at Cannes this year, and I wrote in my effusive review: "it's such an achingly beautiful, emotionally resonant, intelligent, breathtaking film." The cast includes Arieh Worthalter, Katelijne Damen, and Valentijn Dhaenens. This is a really wonderful film that I hope finds an audience, it deserves to be seen. Take a look.

Determined 15-year-old Lara is committed to becoming a professional ballerina. With the support of her father, she throws herself into this quest for the absolute at a new school. Lara's adolescent frustrations and impatience are heightened as she realizes her body does not bend so easily to the strict discipline because she was born a boy. Girl is directed by Belgian filmmaker Lukas Dhont, making his feature debut after directing a few short films previously. The screenplay is written by Lukas Dhont and Angelo Tijssens. This premiered at the Cannes Film Festival this year (read our review), in the Un Certain Regard category, and won the Camera d'Or for Best First Film. The film opens in Belgium & France this October. Netflix will release Girl in the US, but hasn't set an official debut date. Stay tuned. First impression? Who's interested?