First International Trailer for Oz Ensemble Comedy 'Ladies in Black'

"You're a clever girl - that's the most wonderful thing in all creation." Sony Australia has debuted the first official trailer for an ensemble comedy titled Ladies in Black, adapted from the popular book The Women in Black by Madeleine St John. The film is the latest directed by award-winning Aussie filmmaker Bruce Beresford (Driving Miss Daisy, Double Jeopardy, Mao's Last Dancer), and it's an "alluring and tender-hearted comedy drama about the lives of a group of department store employees in 1959 Sydney." The film's cast includes Julia Ormond, Angourie Rice, Rachael Taylor, Ryan Corr, Vincent Perez, Alison McGirr, Susie Porter, Shane Jacobson, and Noni Hazlehurst. This looks like a spunky, entertaining film about Australian women learning to stand up for themselves and be strong & independent. Watch out.

Here's the first Australian trailer (+ poster) for Bruce Beresford's Ladies in Black, direct from YouTube:

Ladies in Black is set in Sydney, Australia in the summer of 1959, against the backdrop of Australia's cultural awakening, breakdown of class structures, and liberation of women. It tells the coming-of-age story of suburban schoolgirl Lisa, who while waiting for her final high school exam results with dreams of going to the University of Sydney, takes a summer job at a large department store. Here she works side-by-side with a group of saleswomen who open her eyes to a world beyond her sheltered existence, and foster her metamorphosis. Ladies is Black is directed by veteran Aussie filmmaker Bruce Beresford, of many films including Money Movers, Puberty Blues, King David, Crimes of the Heart, Driving Miss Daisy, A Good Man in Africa, Paradise Road, Double Jeopardy, Mao's Last Dancer, and Mr. Church previously. The screenplay is written by Bruce Beresford and Sue Milliken; it's adapted from the best-selling novel by Madeleine St John. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals yet. Ladies in Black will open in Australia this October, but it has no official US release set. Stay tuned for updates. First impression? Who's interested?