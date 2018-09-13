First International Trailer for 'Yuli' Biopic About Cuban Ballet Prodigy

"If you are going to try and tell the story of your life, really go for it." The Match Factory has debuted an official international trailer for the film Yuli, telling the story of Cuban ballet superstar Carlos Acosta. This is premiering at the San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain later in the month, but has no other release plans set yet. The film follows Acosta - nicknamed Yuli by his father - from growing up on the streets of his native Cuba, through his time at the country’s National Dance School, to performing at London's prestigious Royal Ballet. The lead role is played by Edilson Manuel Olbera Núñez as a boy and Keyvin Martínez as a young man, with Acosta also appearing in the film as himself. Along with Lukas Dhont's Girl this year, this seems like another powerful story about a dedicated young dancer and his passion for the art of dance.

Here's the first international trailer (+ festival poster) for Icíar Bollaín's Yuli, direct from YouTube:

A powerful father-son story of a boy with incredible talent who literally takes on the world and rises from the streets of Havana to the heights of classical ballet – all told against the vivid backdrop of the music and dance of Cuba. Yuli is directed by acclaimed Spanish actress-filmmaker Icíar Bollaín, director of the feature films Hi, Are You Alone?, Flowers from Another World, Take My Eyes, Mataharis, Even the Rain, Kathmandu Lullaby, El Olivo previously. The screenplay is written by Paul Laverty. The film will premiere at the San Sebastian Film Festival in competition later this month. The film will open in Spain in December, but has no other global release dates set yet. Stay tuned for updates. First impression? How does this look?