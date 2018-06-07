First International Trailer for Zhang Yimou's Martial Arts Epic 'Shadow'

Get your first look! An international teaser trailer has debuted for Shadow, the latest film from acclaimed Chinese filmmaker Zhang Yimou (of Hero, House of Flying Daggers, Curse of the Golden Flower, The Flowers of War, Coming Home, The Great Wall). The film is a re-imagining of the classic Three Kingdoms story from Chinese history, and is yet another martial arts epic. The story is about a king and the people's struggle for their rightful land, as told through the perspectives of the king, his sister, his commander, the entrapped women of the palace, and a commoner. It's filmed in a unique "Chinese watercolor" style and is both Zhang Yimou's return to his roots as a filmmaker and a bold new beginning. The cast includes Ryan Zheng, Chao Deng, Qianyuan Wang, Jun Hu, Xiaotong Guan, Lei Wu, Li Sun, Jingchun Wang. This is only a teaser, but I'm already interested. The footage in here looks cool - can't wait to see more soon.

Here's the first international trailer (+ poster) for Zhang Yimou's Shadow, found on YouTube (via TFS):

Shadow tells the story of a great King and his people who have been displaced from their homeland and long to win it back. The King is wild and ambitious, but his motives and methods are mysterious. His great general is a visionary who fervently desires to win the ultimate battle, but needs to lay his plans in secret. The women of the palace struggle to find redemption in a world in which they have no place. And then there is a commoner, the "everyman" around whom the inexorable forces of history swirl, always ready to swallow him up. Shadow is directed by acclaimed Chinese filmmaker Zhang Yimou, of films including Raise the Red Lantern, The Road Home, Hero, House of Flying Daggers, Curse of the Golden Flower, A Woman a Gun and a Noodle Shop, The Flowers of War, Coming Home, and The Great Wall previously. The screenplay is written by Zhang Yimou and Wei Li. This is expected to premiere at film festivals, but has no release date set yet. It will open first in China later this year. Stay tuned for more updates. First impression?