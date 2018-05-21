First Official Trailer for Andy Serkis' New Jungle Book Movie 'Mowgli'

"When you were a cub… I looked you in the eye and saw no fear." Warner Bros has debuted the first official trailer for the next new Jungle Book movie titled Mowgli, adapted directly from Rudyard Kipling's novel. This is the new movie directed by Andy Serkis that features hybrid motion capture CGI and live-action, a bit like the other Jungle Book from Disney. And coming from Serkis, the master of motion capture, there's no doubt it's going to be amazing. Mowgli stars young newcomer Rohan Chand as Mowgli, with an incredible ensemble cast including Christian Bale, Cate Blanchett, Benedict Cumberbatch, Naomie Harris, Andy Serkis, Matthew Rhys, Freida Pinto, Peter Mullan, Jack Reynor, Eddie Marsan, and Tom Hollander. I had a feeling this would look good, but I didn't think it would look THIS good. Wow. I love the opening voiceover from Bale as Bagheera. It may be the same, but I'm up for another telling of this tale.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Andy Serkis' Mowgli, direct from WB's YouTube:

And here's the first behind-the-scenes featurette for Andy Serkis' Mowgli, also from YouTube:

Blending live action and performance capture, the story follows the upbringing of the human child Mowgli (Rohan Chand) raised by a wolf pack in the jungles of India. As he learns the often-harsh rules of the jungle, under the tutelage of a bear named Baloo (Andy Serkis) and a panther named Bagheera (Christian Bale), Mowgli becomes accepted by the animals of the jungle as one of their own. All but one: the fearsome tiger Shere Khan. (Benedict Cumberbatch). But there may be greater dangers lurking in the jungle, as Mowgli comes face to face with his human origins. The other story’s central animal characters are: Kaa, the snake (Cate Blanchett); the leader of the wolf pack, Akela (Peter Mullan); the scavenging hyena, Tabaqui (Tom Hollander); Nisha, the female wolf (Naomie Harris), who adopts the baby Mowgli as one of her cubs; Nisha’s mate, Vihaan (Eddie Marsan); and Mowgli’s Brother Wolf (Jack Reynor). Mowgli is directed by English actor-filmmaker Andy Serkis, director of the film Breathe previously. The screenplay is written by Callie Kloves, adapted from Rudyard Kipling's original novel first published in 1894. Warner Bros will release Serkis' Mowgli in theaters everywhere starting October 19th this fall. First impression?