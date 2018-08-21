First Official Trailer for HBO's Documentary 'Jane Fonda in Five Acts'

"I wanted my life to have meaning." HBO has debuted the full trailer for Susan Lacy's documentary Jane Fonda in Five Acts, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival this year, and stopped by the Cannes, Biografilm, and Traverse City Film Festivals as well. As the title (sort of) explains, the documentary is a look at the life, work, activism, and controversies of actress & fitness tycoon, Jane Fonda. She has two Oscars, four Golden Globes, and many many other major accolades to her name. Fonda has "lived a life marked by controversy, tragedy and transformation, and she's done it all in the public eye." And she's still going strong at 80 years old. It's always nice to enjoy a good doc about someone this talented and outspoken, so jump in.

Here's the official trailer for Susan Lacy's documentary Jane Fonda in Five Acts, from HBO's YouTube:

Girl next door, sex kitten, activist, fitness tycoon: Oscar-winner Jane Fonda has lived a life marked by controversy, tragedy and transformation, and she's done it all in the public eye. Directed and produced by Susan Lacy, Jane Fonda in Five Acts is an intimate look at her singular journey… Jane Fonda in Five Acts is directed by American filmmaker Susan Lacy, of the HBO doc Spielberg and exec producer on a number of award-winning documentaries previously including Eames: The Architect & The Painter and Janis: Little Girl Blue. This doc first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. HBO will premiere Lacy's Jane Fonda in Five Acts doc starting on September 24th coming up soon. Who's interested in watching?