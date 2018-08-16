First Full Trailer for Russian WWII Tank Action Movie 'T-34' Rolls In

"From now on, I'm your tank leader." Lock & load, it's time for another tank movie! An official trailer has debuted for a new WWII tank movie titled T-34, a Russian movie directed by filmmaker Alexey Sidorov. The story tells of a courageous group of Russian soldiers who manage to escape from German captivity in a half-destroyed legendary T-34 tank. The footage shown in the trailer covers their time in captivity and their escape. Starring Alexander Petrov, Vinzenz Kiefer, Irina Starshenbaum. This trailer is, of course, in Russian but includes English subtitles, in hopes that it might find a big international audience considering it looks like an awesome WWII action thriller. We'll be keeping an eye out for this movie's release worldwide.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Aleksey Sidorov's T-34, direct from YouTube (via Deadline):

Short synopsis for T-34: In 1944, a courageous group of Russian soldiers managed to escape from German captivity in a half-destroyed legendary T-34 tank. Those were the times of unforgettable bravery, fierce fighting, unbreakable love, and legendary miracles. T-34 is both written & directed by Russian filmmaker Aleksey Sidorov, director of the films Shadow Boxing (aka Boy s tenyu) and Shadow Boxing 3 (aka Boy s tenyu 3. Posledniy raund), as well as the TV series "Law of the Lawless" previously. The film is produced by billionaire film financier Len Blavatnik, executive producer on Hacksaw Ridge, Silence, and I, Tonya. T-34 has no international release dates set yet, but will open first in Russia in late December. Stay tuned. You in?