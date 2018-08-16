MOVIE TRAILERS

First Red Band Trailer for Bloody Bachelorette Party Film 'Killer Kate!'

August 16, 2018
"Four girls, all by themselves… ya'll be careful." Freestyle Digital Media has debuted an official trailer for an indie horror titled Killer Kate!, the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Elliot Feld. Feld directs his wife, actress Alexandra Feld, as Kate in this violent thriller about two estranged sisters. Kate attends her sister's bachelorette party at the request of their dying father. The weekend, held at a remote cabin booked on a home sharing app, turns into a savage life-or-death struggle that pits family against family, and past against present. Also with Danielle Burgess, Amaris Davidson, Abby Eiland, Tiffany Shepis, Grant Lyon, Robert Donavan, and Preston Flagg. This gets super crazy, super fast, with blood splattering everywhere. I also dig the cold opening with her bloody face. Not sure what's happening but it looks gnarly.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Elliot Feld's Killer Kate!, direct from YouTube:

Killer Kate! Poster

Estranged sisters -Kate and Angie -haven’t spoken since Angie went to college and left Kate to care for their ailing father. In a show of reconciliation, several years after moving out, Angie invites Kate to her bachelorette party held at a remote house booked on a home-sharing app. The women are unaware that by booking this house, they’re walking into a trap set in motion by a disturbed family of amateur killers who are out for blood to right a cosmic wrong. They soon become unwitting participants in a savage and often ridiculous life-or-death struggle that pits family against family, and past against present. Killer Kate! is directed by American filmmaker Elliot Feld, making his feature directorial debut after a few shorts previously. The screenplay is written by Elliot Feld and Daniel Moya. Freestyle Digital Media will release Feld's Killer Kate! in select theaters + on VOD starting October 26th coming up in fall. Who's interested?

