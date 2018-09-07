First Red Band Trailer for Harmony Korine's New Film 'The Beach Bum'

"What is wrong with you?!" Neon has debuted the first official red band trailer for Harmony Korine's latest film The Beach Bum, a spiritual sequel to Spring Breakers. And it looks just as crazy, if not even crazier, than that movie. The Beach Bum stars Matthew McConaughey as a rebellious stoner named Moondog who lives life by his own rules. McConaughey looks nuts in this, but the rest of the cast looks wacky insane too: Snoop Dogg, Isla Fisher, Stefania LaVie Owen, Martin Lawrence, Zac Efron, Jonah Hill. This kind of looks like it's going to be awful, but it also looks like it's going to be amazing? No idea when it'll premiere, but the film is set to open in late March of next year. We'll keep an eye out for more. Take a look.

Here's the first red band trailer for Harmony Korine's The Beach Bum, direct from YouTube:

Follows the hilarious misadventures of Moondog (Matthew McConaughey), a rebellious rogue who always lives life by his own rules. Co-starring Snoop Dog, Zac Efron, and Isla Fisher, The Beach Bum is a refreshingly original and subversive new comedy. The Beach Bum is written, produced, and directed by American indie filmmaker Harmony Korine, director of the films Gummo, Julien Donkey-Boy, Mister Lonely, Trash Humpers, and Spring Breakers previously. The film hasn't premiered at any film festivals or otherwise yet, but stay tuned for news. Neon will release Korine's The Beach Bum in select theaters starting March 22nd, 2019 early next year. For more info, follow @NEONrated. First impression? Who's curious?