First Red Band Trailer for Stoner Comedy 'Never Goin' Back' from A24

"Well, well, well, look at this!" A24 has debuted the first official red band trailer for a wild teenager stoner comedy titled Never Goin' Back, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. I heard great things about this film, but didn't have a chance to catch it myself during the fest. The film has elicited some odd but accurate comparisons to American Honey or Spring Breakers, two other films released by A24 already. Jessie and Angela, high school dropouts, are taking a week off to chill at the beach. Too bad their house got robbed, rent's due, they're about to get fired, and they're broke. Maia Mitchell and Camila Morrone star, and the cast includes Kyle Mooney, Joel Allen, and Aristotle Abraham II. This looks hilarious and crazy awesome in all the most wicked, amusing ways possible. Get the bong ready and enjoy.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Augustine Frizzell's Never Goin' Back, from A24's YouTube:

Never Goin’ Back is a fresh and funny look at female friendship, following Angela (Maia Mitchell) and Jessie (Camila Morrone), who dream of escaping their waitressing jobs at a low-rent Texas diner, even if it's only to Galveston. Taking place over just a few days, the film follows their hilarious and unpredictable misadventures on the streets of suburban Dallas as they attempt increasingly madcap and wild schemes to try and raise some cash. Never Goin' Back is both written and directed by American filmmaker Augustine Frizzell, making her feature debut after a few short films previously. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and also played at SXSW and Newport Beach Film Festival. A24 will release Frizzell's Never Goin' Back in select theaters starting on August 3rd later this summer. First impression?