First Short Teaser Trailer for Sci-Fi Thriller 'Freaks' Premiering at TIFF

What do we have here? The first teaser trailer has debuted for an indie film titled Freaks, premiering at the Toronto Film Festival in a few weeks. Not much is known about this film, it's been kept under-the-radar all year, but is described as a "genre-bending psychological sci-fi thriller" of sorts. The mysterious plot involves a "disturbed father who locks his 7-year-old daughter in a house, warning her of grave dangers outside. But the mysterious "Mr. Snowcone" convinces the girl to escape and join him on a profound quest for family, freedom, and revenge." Starring Emile Hirsch, Bruce Dern (the first sci-fi film Bruce is in since Silent Running in 1972!), Amanda Crew, Grace Park, and introducing Lexy Kolker as Chloe. This is a short teaser so there isn't too much revealed, but I am intrigued by what we're seeing and what's going on in here.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Zach Lipovsky & Adam B. Stein's Freaks, direct from YouTube:

Description from TIFF: In this genre-bending psychological sci-fi thriller, a bold girl discovers a bizarre, threatening, and mysterious new world beyond her front door after she escapes her father’s protective and paranoid control. Freaks is both co-written and co-directed by Canadian filmmaker Zach Lipovsky & American filmmaker Adam B. Stein, working on their first film together. Lipovsky previously directed the films Dead Rising: Watchtower and Leprechaun: Origins; and Stein has been making numerous short films for years. They're both currently in production now on a live-action Kim Possible film. Freaks will premiere at the Toronto Film Festival in the Discovery section this year. The film is still searching for distribution, no other release dates have been set yet. Stay tuned for reviews and updates. First impression? Who's curious?