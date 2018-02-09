Fun Olympics Spot for Animated 'The Grinch' Movie is Our First Look

"Home stay home." Universal has debuted a new TV spot to promote the Olympics featuring footage from the new animated version of The Grinch. We still haven't seen an actual trailer for this movie yet, so this is our first look and it's a fun 30-second spot showing off the furry green character. This version of Dr. Seuss' The Grinch is being made by Illumination Entertainment (of Despicable Me, Minions, Pets, The Lorax) and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as the voice of Christmas meanie The Grinch. No other official voice cast has been revealed yet. The footage is all themed specifically for the Olympics and likely won't show up in the actual movie, but at least it's something to start with for now. I'm also not sure why the teaser poster shows a very young Grinch - perhaps we'll see his origin story in this, too? We'll have to wait to find out. For now, check out the new TV spot below and enjoy your first look at The Grinch movie in theaters this November.

Here's the first official TV spot for Scott Mosier & Yarrow Cheney's The Grinch, direct from YouTube:

Each year at Christmas they disrupt his tranquil solitude with their increasingly bigger, brighter and louder celebrations. When the Whos declare they are going to make Christmas three times bigger this year, the Grinch realizes there is only one way for him to gain some peace and quiet: he must steal Christmas. To do so, he decides he will pose as Santa Claus on Christmas Eve, even going so far as to trap a lackadaisical misfit reindeer to pull his sleigh. Meanwhile, down in Who-ville, Cindy-Lou Who—a young girl overflowing with holiday cheer—plots with her gang of friends to trap Santa Claus as he makes his Christmas Eve rounds so that she can thank him for help for her overworked single mother. As Christmas approaches, however, her good-natured scheme threatens to collide with the Grinch’s more nefarious one. The Grinch is directed by filmmakers Scott Mosier (veteran producer) & Yarrow Cheney (co-director of Pets), for Illumination Entertainment. The screenplay co-written is by Ken Daurio, Michael LeSieur, Cinco Paul, Raymond S. Persi. Universal will release The Grinch in theaters everywhere November 9th this fall.