First Tease of Jody Hill's Film 'The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter'

March 12, 2018
"I hate selfish people!" A first look clip has debuted for the new film from director Jody Hill, of The Foot Fist Way and Observe and Report, as well as "Eastbound & Down" and "Vice Principals". The film is titled The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter, and it's playing at the SXSW Film Festival this week. The only available descriptions for it say that it's about a great hunter named Buck Ferguson who takes his trusted cameraman Don on an epic weekend adventure to reconnect with his young son. Of course, we can assume everything goes wrong. Though what exactly happens, we have to see it to find out. Josh Brolin stars with Danny McBride (who co-wrote the script) and Montana Jordan. I hope we get the trailer for this soon.

The great hunter Buck Ferguson (Josh Brolin) and his trusted cameraman Don (Danny McBride) set out for an epic weekend adventure to reconnect with Buck's young son (Montana Jordan). The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter is directed by American filmmaker Jody Hill, director of the films The Foot Fist Way and Observe and Report previously, and the creator of both "Eastbound & Down" and "Vice Principals" on TV. The screenplay is written by John Carcieri, Jody Hill, and Danny McBride. This is premiering at the SXSW Film Festival this month. Netflix will be releasing Jody Hill's The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter streaming exclusively sometime this spring - stay tuned for an exact release date. First impression? You in?

