First Teaser for 'A Simple Favor' Starring Anna Kendrick & Blake Lively

"Everybody has a dark side… Some of us are better at hiding it than others." Lionsgate has released the teaser trailer for a film titled A Simple Favor, the latest from acclaimed director Paul Feig (Bridesmaids, The Heat, Spy, Ghostbusters). Even though he's been making comedies, this film is not a comedy, more of a mystery thriller in the vein of Gone Girl or The Girl on the Train. Anna Kendrick plays a mommy vlogger who seeks to uncover the truth behind her best friend Emily's sudden disappearance from their small town. Blake Lively co-stars as Emily, and this also stars Linda Cardellini, Henry Golding, Rupert Friend, Eric Johnson, Jean Smart, Sarah Baker, and Andrew Rannells. I'm glad to see Feig shaking things up and doing something different, and this first tease is very slick - I dig the music and the mysterious clues.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ teaser poster) for Paul Feig's A Simple Favor, direct from YouTube:

A Simple Favor centers around Stephanie (Anna Kendrick), a mommy vlogger who seeks to uncover the truth behind her best friend Emily's (Blake Lively) sudden disappearance from their small town. Stephanie is joined by Emily's husband Sean (Henry Golding) in this stylish thriller filled with twists and betrayals, secrets and revelations, love and loyalty, murder and revenge. A Simple Favor is directed by American filmmaker Paul Feig, of the films Life Sold Separately, I Am David, Unaccompanied Minors, Bridesmaids, The Heat, Spy, and Ghostbusters previously. The screenplay is written by Paul Feig and Jessica Sharzer, adapted from the novel by Darcey Bell first published in 2017. Lionsgate will release Feig's A Simple Favor in theaters everywhere starting on September 14th later this fall. First impression? What do you think?