First Teaser for Brady Corbet's Film 'Vox Lux' Starring Natalie Portman

"A twenty-first century portrait." Vanity Fair has released the first brief teaser trailer for a new film titled Vox Lux, the second feature made by actor Brady Corbet (who also directed The Childhood of a Leader). This is premiering at the Venice Film Festival starting this week, and it will also play at the Toronto Film Festival. Not much is known about this yet, but it stars Natalie Portman as a mega-famous popstar named Celeste. The short description explains that "an unusual set of circumstances brings unexpected success to a pop star." And supposedly the film spans 18 years, showing many major moments through her eyes. The cast includes Jude Law, Jennifer Ehle, Raffey Cassidy, Stacy Martin, Matt Servitto, Fred Hechinger, and Allison Winn. There is not much to this teaser, just her walking out on stage, but I am curious to see more - I've got a good feeling. And I'm looking forward to catching the film in Venice. Get a first look below.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Brady Corbet's Vox Lux, direct from YouTube (via TrailerTrack):

The film follows the rise of Celeste (Natalie Portman) from the ashes of a major national tragedy to pop superstardom. The film spans 18 years and traces important cultural moments through her eyes, starting in 1999 and concluding in 2017. Vox Lux is both written and directed by American actor-filmmaker Brady Corbet, who made his feature directorial debut with the film The Childhood of a Leader in 2015; this is his second feature film so far. Featuring original songs written by SIA, and an original score by Scott Walker. This will first premiere at the Venice Film Festival, followed by an appearance at the Toronto Film Festival. The film is still seeking US distribution, so no other release plans have been set yet. Stay tuned for updates and early reviews from the film festivals. First impression? Who wants to see more from this film already?