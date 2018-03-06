Teaser Trailer for Art Doc 'Meow Wolf: Origin Story' Playing at SXSW

"People need to see this. This is the new art." The SXSW Film Festival kicks off this week, so there's a bunch of new trailers arriving for films at the fest. Here's one for a funky documentary titled Meow Wolf: Origin Story, an exciting exploration of the art collective known as Meow Wolf. "A group of artists, punks, and weirdos create a subversive DIY collective to disrupt the art establishment in Santa Fe, NM, which in the face of internal turmoil evolves into a cultural phenomenon on the path to becoming a global creative empire." The film looks back at the creation of Meow Wolf, founded in 2008, and how the collective works. "With the wild success of the House of Eternal Return, Meow Wolf now faces its own internal turmoil as it begins to change the lives of creatives everywhere." This is only a teaser but this seems perfectly wacky and captivating enough that I would definitely put the doc on my schedule during the fest. Get your tease below.

First teaser trailer (+ posters) for Capps & Spitzmiller's doc Meow Wolf: Origin Story, on YouTube:

Description from SXSW: A group of artists in Santa Fe, NM become a DIY collective called Meow Wolf. Their immersive, large-scale exhibitions crack open a profitable niche in the arts industry, even as their social mission is challenged by the demands of rapid success. The group's members navigate fracture and loss for years in pursuit of their idealistic vision. When they spark the interest of George R.R. Martin and receive his support to take over an old bowling alley, Meow Wolf builds a massive exhibition with over 140 artists working at a breakneck pace. With the wild success of the House of Eternal Return, Meow Wolf now faces its own internal turmoil as it begins to change the lives of creatives everywhere. Meow Wolf: Origin Story is co-directed by documentary filmmakers Morgan Capps (her directorial debut) & Jilann Spitzmiller (of Homeland, Still Dreaming). The film is premiering at the SXSW Film Festival this month. Visit the official website for more info. No other release date has been set yet, stay tuned. Who's into this?