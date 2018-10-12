First Teaser for Guy Ritchie's Live-Action 'Aladdin' Movie for Disney

"Only one may enter here, one whose worth lies far within, the diamond in the rough." Disney has revealed the first teaser trailer for their live-action take on Aladdin, directed by British filmmaker Guy Ritchie, following his poorly received King Arthur movie. This new Aladdin stars Egyptian-Canadian actor Mena Massoud as the "street urchin" Aladdin, who falls for the princess Jasmine, played by Naomi Scott. In addition, Will Smith plays the genie, and the cast includes Billy Magnussen, Nasim Pedrad, Marwan Kenzari, Numan Acar, and Navid Negahban. This updated take on the 1992 animated Disney classic will feature new songs by Alan Menken and La La Land songwriters Benj Pasek & Justin Paul. This is only our very first look and there's just a tiny glimpse, but it is looking shiny so far. I'm excited to see more.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Guy Ritchie's Aladdin, direct from Disney's YouTube:

When a street urchin (Mena Massoud) vies for the love of a beautiful princess (Naomi Scott), he uses a genie's magic power to make himself into a prince in order to marry her. A live-action retelling of the 1992 Disney film of the same name. Disney's Aladdin is directed by British filmmaker Guy Ritchie, director of the films Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Snatch, Revolver, RocknRolla, Sherlock Holmes and its sequel A Game of Shadows, The Man from U.N.C.L.E., and King Arthur: Legend of the Sword previously. The updated Aladdin screenplay is by John August, Vanessa Taylor, and Guy Ritchie; based on the original 1992 film written by Ron Clements & John Musker, Ted Elliott & Terry Rossio. Featuring new songs by Alan Menken and La La Land songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Disney will release Guy Ritchie's Aladdin in theaters everywhere starting May 24th, 2019 next summer. First impression? Who's excited already?