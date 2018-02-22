Teaser for Indian Filmmaker Q's Film 'Garbage' Premiering at Berlinale

"He's not here again today, Maharaj." This looks disgusting. The first teaser trailer has debuted online for a film from India titled Garbage, the latest from controversial filmmaker Qaushiq Mukherjee, known as "Q" (who last directed Brahman Naman). The film is about a taxi driver in the city of Goa named Phanishwar, played by Tanmay Dhanania, who is an angry internet troll and maniac that keeps a woman as a slave in his apartment. One day he meets a new woman, and becomes her driver, whilst secretly stalking her online. Also starring Trimala Adhikari, Satarupa Das, Gitanjali Dang, and Shruti Viswan. This is the kind of weird film that is going to be upsetting to some, but possibly intriguing to others. It just premiered at the Berlin Film Festival this week, and is trying to find distribution. Watch out - this teaser is definitely NSFW.

Here's the first NSFW teaser trailer (+ poster) for Q's Garbage, direct from YouTube (via ScreenAnarchy):

Phanishwar (Tanmay Dhanania) is a fanatic online troll spewing hate on social networks, and a taxi driver in Goa. Rami (Trimala Adhikari) has come to Goa to escape the humiliation of revenge porn. When Rami and Phanishwar's lives intertwine, Phanishwar starts developing a dangerous fondness for Rami. What follows is a dark thriller drama where Rami takes Phanishwar hostage and finds deadly secrets about him and the mysterious woman that he has enslaved at home. Garbage is both written and directed by controversial Indian filmmaker Qaushiq Mukherjee, known as "Q", of the films Love in India, Gandu, Tasher Desh, X, Ludo, and Brahman Naman previously. The film premiered at the Berlin Film Festival this month. No release info is available yet, as the film is still seeking distribution. Stay tuned. First impression?