First Teaser for Indie Exploration Sci-Fi Film 'Prospect' Playing at SXSW

"Some of us have the proclivity for greatness, while others do not." Another new teaser trailer for a SXSW Film Festival premiere. The first teaser has landed for Prospect, a sci-fi feature that is based on the short film of the same name that we featured on this site back in 2014. From directors Chris Caldwell & Zeek Earl, the film is about a teenage girl and her father who travel to a remote moon on the hunt for elusive riches. They discover others hiding in the moon's toxic forest and their visit quickly devolves into a desperate fight to escape. Jay Duplass and Sophie Thatcher star, with a cast including Pedro Pascal, Andre Royo, Sheila Vand, and Anwan Glover. So, this honestly looks even way better than I expected, with some truly exciting footage. Another film that should definitely be on your SXSW line-up. Can't wait to see it myself.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Chris Caldwell & Zeek Earl's Prospect, direct from YouTube:

Description from SXSW: A teenage girl and her father travel to a remote alien moon, aiming to strike it rich. They've secured a contract to harvest a large deposit of the elusive gems hidden in the depths of the moon's toxic forest. But there are others roving the wilderness and the job quickly devolves into a fight to survive. Forced to contend not only with the forest's other ruthless inhabitants, but with her own father's greed-addled judgment, the girl finds she must carve her own path to escape. Prospect is co-directed by filmmakers Chris Caldwell and Zeek Earl, both making their feature directorial debut after a few other shorts. This is a feature adaptation of their short, firs released in 2014. The film is premiering at the SXSW Film Festival this month. Visit the official website for more info. First impression? Who wants to see this?