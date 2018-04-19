First Teaser for Lars von Trier's Cannes Film 'The House That Jack Built'

"The old cathedrals often have sublime artworks hidden away, in the darkest corners for only God to see. The same goes for murder…" Whoa. A short teaser trailer has debuted for the latest film from controversial Danish director Lars von Trier, titled The House That Jack Built. After being banned for 8 years, Lars von Trier has finally been allowed to return to the Cannes Film Festival, and his new film will premiere out of competition. The House That Jack Built stars Matt Dillon as the titular Jack, a highly intelligent serial killer. The film follows him for 12 years profiling his murders. Also starring Bruno Ganz, Uma Thurman, Ed Speleers, Siobhan Fallon Hogan, Sofie Gråbøl, Riley Keough, and Yu Ji-tae. It was described by von Trier as a film that celebrates "the idea that life is evil and soulless." Damn, this is going to be dark.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Lars von Trier's The House That Jack Built, direct from YouTube:

The story follows Jack (Matt Dillon), a highly intelligent serial killer, over the course of 12 years and depicts the murders that truly develop Jack as a serial killer. The House That Jack Built is both written and directed by controversial but acclaimed Danish filmmaker Lars von Trier, director of films including The Element of Crime, Breaking the Waves, Dancer in the Dark, Dogville, Manderlay, The Boss of It All, Antichrist, Melancholia, and Nymphomaniac previously. The film will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival as a last minute addition to the official selection, playing out of competition. No other releases have been set yet, but it's expected to hit theaters later this year. Stay tuned for more updates + reviews. First impression?