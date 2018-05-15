First Teaser for Queen Film 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Starring Rami Malek

"This is when the operatic section comes in." 20th Century Fox has debuted the first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated Bohemian Rhapsody movie, telling the story of the famous 80's rock band Queen and their extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury. Rami Malek stars as Mercury, in this exciting, energetic chronicle of the years leading up to Queen's legendary appearance at the Live Aid (1985) concert in 1985. This is also the movie that was being directed by Bryan Singer, before he was fired and replaced by Dexter Fletcher while in production. The full cast includes Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee, Ben Hardy, Joseph Mazzello, Aiden Gillen, Tom Hollander, and Mike Myers. I've been waiting to get a glimpse at this, and it looks great so far! There's a health amount of good footage in this first teaser, but I'm very happy with our first glimpse and I honestly can't wait to see more. Rami looks out of the world amazing in this. Rock on.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Dexter Fletcher's Bohemian Rhapsody, from YouTube:

Bohemian Rhapsody is a foot-stomping celebration of Queen, their music and their extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury, who defied stereotypes and shattered convention to become one of the most beloved entertainers on the planet. The film traces the meteoric rise of the band through their iconic songs and revolutionary sound, their near-implosion as Mercury's lifestyle spirals out of control, and their triumphant reunion on the eve of Live Aid, where Mercury, facing a life-threatening illness, leads the band in one of the greatest performances in the history of rock music. In the process, cementing the legacy of a band that were always more like a family, and who continue to inspire outsiders, dreamers and music lovers to this day. Bohemian Rhapsody is directed by English actor-turned-filmmaker Dexter Fletcher, director of the films Wild Bill, Sunshine on Leith, and Eddie the Eagle previously. Fletcher took over after Bryan Singer was fired part of the way into production. The screenplay is by Anthony McCarten and Peter Morgan. Fox will release Bohemian Rhapsody in theaters everywhere starting on November 2nd this fall.