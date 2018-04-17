First Teaser for Romain Gavras' 'The World Is Yours' Playing at Cannes

Get your first look at one of the films premiering at the Cannes Film Festival. The World Is Yours, or Le monde ou rien in French, is the next film from French director Romain Gavras (Our Day Will Come) and it was just announced as one of the films in the official selection for the Directors' Fortnight sidebar at Cannes. The World Is Yours is a crime comedy/thriller about a former drug dealer who has to get back in the business one more time to get his plans back on track. The cast includes Karim Leklou, Vincent Cassel, Isabelle Adjani, François Damiens, Oulaya Amamra, Philippe Katerine, Michael John Treanor, and Norbert Ferrer. Featuring a score by Jamie XX and SebastiAn. This teaser trailer doesn't reveal too much but the footage we do see in this is quite wild. I'm curious to find out what this is all about.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Romain Gavras' The World Is Yours, direct from YouTube:

A former drug dealer wants to set up a small business in Algeria and is counting on the money he earned while dealing, which his mother is supposed to have hidden away for him. But unfortunately, she has gambled it all away. He is then forced to go back to a life of crime and, together with a friend and his ex, agrees to one last deal to get his plans back on track. The World Is Yours (aka Le monde ou rien in French) is directed by French filmmaker Romain Gavras, of the film Our Day Will Come previously, as well as a few high profile music videos. The screenplay is co-written by Karim Boukercha, Noé Debré, and Romain Gavras. This will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival this summer, in the Directors' Fortnight sidebar. It's set to open in France in August, but has no other release dates yet. Stay tuned for updates. First impression?