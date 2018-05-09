First Teaser Trailer for Adorable Doggie Ensemble Comedy 'Dog Days'

"What is it about dogs that brings us so much joy?" LD Entertainment has debuted the first teaser trailer for a doggie romantic comedy titled Dog Days, a film about how dogs bring us together and connect us with people. Set in Los Angeles, Dog Days is an ensemble feature that follows a group of interconnected people in Los Angeles who are brought together by their lovable canine counterparts. The big ensemble cast includes Nina Dobrev, Vanessa Hudgens, Adam Pally, Eva Longoria, Rob Corddry, Tone Bell, Jon Bass, Michael Cassidy, Thomas Lennon, Tig Notaro, Finn Wolfhard, Ron Cephas Jones. Plus tons of cute doggies who also deserve to be credited as well. This looks very entertaining, I just hope it's more than a super cheesy comedy, and from this teaser there could be some depth to it. Maybe. Take a look.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ posters) for Ken Marino's Dog Days, direct from LD's YouTube:

Dog Days is a hilarious and heartfelt ensemble comedy that follows the lives of multiple dog owners and their beloved fluffy pals around sunny Los Angeles, California. When these human and canine's paths start to intertwine, their lives begin changing in ways they never expected. Dog Days is directed by American actor-turned-filmmaker Ken Marino, director of only the film How to Be a Latin Lover previously, making his second feature film. The screenplay is written by Elissa Matsueda. This has not premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere yet. LD Entertainment will release Marino's Dog Days in theaters everywhere starting on August 10th this summer. Follow @DogDaysTheFilm. First impression? Who else is into this already?