First Teaser Trailer for Alfonso Cuaron's 'Roma' Premiering at Venice

"Time and Space constrain us, but they also define who we are, creating inexplicable bonds with the others that flow with us at the same time and through the same places." Netflix has revealed the first teaser trailer for Oscar-winning Mexican filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón's latest film, titled simply Roma. This B&W feature will premiere at the Venice Film Festival in a few weeks, and is said to Cuarón's most personal work to date, taking us back to the community where he grew up in and the experiences from his childhood. Roma is a story that chronicles a year in the life of a middle-class family in Mexico City in the early 1970s. Starring Yalitza Aparicio, Marina de Tavira, Diego Cortina Autrey, Carlos Peralta, Marco Graf, Daniela Demesa, Nancy García García, and Andy Cortés. It's described as "an intimate, gut-wrenching and ultimately life-affirming portrait of the ways, small and large, one family maintains its balance in a time of personal, social and political strife." One of my most anticipated films this year. Get ready for more Cuarón.

Here's the first official teaser trailer for Alfonso Cuarón's Roma, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

And here's the original preview clip for Roma, debuted the same day as the Venice announcement:

A vivid portrayal of domestic strife and social hierarchy amidst political turmoil, Roma follows a young domestic worker Cleo (Yalitza Aparicio) from Mixteco heritage descent and her co-worker Adela (Nancy García García), also Mixteca, who work for a small family in the middle-class neighborhood of Roma. Mother of four, Sofia (Marina de Tavira), copes with the extended absence of her husband, Cleo faces her own devastating news that threatens to distract her from caring for Sofia’s children, whom she loves as her own. While trying to construct a new sense of love and solidarity in a context of a social hierarchy where class and race are perversely intertwined, Cleo and Sofia quietly wrestle with changes infiltrating the family home in a country facing confrontation between a government-backed militia and student demonstrators. Roma is written and directed by Oscar-winning Mexican filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón, of the films Sólo con Tu Pareja, A Little Princess, Great Expectations, Y Tu Mamá También, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Children of Men, and Gravity previously. This is premiering at the Venice Film Festival. Netflix will then release Roma in select theaters + streaming starting December 14th. Thoughts?