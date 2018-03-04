First Teaser for Disney's 'Mary Poppins Returns' Starring Emily Blunt

This Christmas, a new story begins. "It is wonderful to see you!" Disney has debuted the first teaser trailer for the new Mary Poppins Returns, starring Emily Blunt as a young Mary Poppins. Set in Depression-era London, a now-grown Jane and Michael Banks, along with Michael's three children, are visited by the enigmatic Mary Poppins. Through her unique magical skills, and with the aid of her friend Jack, played by Lin-Manuel Miranda, she helps the family rediscover the joy and wonder missing in their lives. The cast includes Ben Whishaw, Emily Mortimer, Colin Firth, Meryl Streep, along with Julie Walters as the Banks' housekeeper Ellen. The film also introduces three new Banks’ children which are played by Pixie Davies, Nathanael Saleh, and newcomer Joel Dawson. This teaser doesn't really have a lot of footage, but should still get you a bit more excited for this. Disney has another massive hit on their hands, for sure.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Rob Marshall's Mary Poppins Returns, direct from YouTube:

Mary Poppins Returns stars: Emily Blunt as the practically-perfect nanny with unique magical skills who can turn any task into an unforgettable, fantastic adventure; Lin-Manuel Miranda as her friend Jack, an optimistic street lamplighter who helps bring light—and life—to the streets of London. Angela Lansbury appears as the Balloon Lady, a treasured character from the PL Travers books and Dick Van Dyke is Mr. Dawes Jr., the retired chairman of the bank now run by Colin Firth's character. Mary Poppins Returns is directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Rob Marshall, director of Chicago, Memoirs of a Geisha, Nine, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, and Into the Woods previously. The screenplay is written by David Magee, based on the books written by P.L. Travers. Disney releases Mary Poppins Returns in theaters everywhere starting on December 25th, 2018, Christmas Day, later this year. First impression? Who's in?