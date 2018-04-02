MOVIE TRAILERS
First Teaser Trailer for Edgy 'The Artist & The Pervert' Documentary
by Alex Billington
April 2, 2018
Source: YouTube
"Some call them perverted. Others, revolutionary." What do we have here? The first trailer has debuted for a new documentary titled The Artist & The Pervert, from filmmakers Beatrice Behn (who also is editor-in-chief of German film website Kino-Zeit.de) & René Gebhardt. This edgy, provocative film profiles the relationship between George, a famous Austrian composer, and his wife Mollena, a renowned American kink educator. After 40 years of looking for the right person, they finally found each other, and live happily in a BDSM slave/master relationship. This film documents their lives between perversion, art, love and radical self-determination, challenging our pre-conceived feelings towards this kind of relationship. This is just a teaser trailer, our first glimpse, but I'm very curious about it. I like docs that challenge me to be more open.
First trailer (+ poster) for Beatrice Behn & René Gebhardt's doc The Artist & The Pervert, on YouTube:
Georg Friedrich Haas is a famous Austrian composer and child of Nazi parents, his wife Mollena a renowned American kink educator and descendant of African slaves. Together they live in a public kinky relationship they have craved for 40 years: She is his 'slave' and muse, he is her master - a combination that pushes many people's buttons and touches on matters of race, sexuality, politics and power relations. This film documents their lives between perversion, art, love and radical self-determination. The Artist & The Pervert is co-directed by German filmmakers Beatrice Behn & René Gebhardt, making their feature debut. This first premiered at the Thessaloniki Documentary Film Festival last month, and will play at Hot Docs and a few other fests. No other release plans have been set yet. Visit their official website. Interested?
FEATURED POSTS
POPULAR COMMENTS
LAST YEAR'S TOP 10
FOLLOW US HERE
Follow Alex's main profile on :
FS.NET ON FACEBOOK