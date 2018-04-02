First Teaser Trailer for Edgy 'The Artist & The Pervert' Documentary

"Some call them perverted. Others, revolutionary." What do we have here? The first trailer has debuted for a new documentary titled The Artist & The Pervert, from filmmakers Beatrice Behn (who also is editor-in-chief of German film website Kino-Zeit.de) & René Gebhardt. This edgy, provocative film profiles the relationship between George, a famous Austrian composer, and his wife Mollena, a renowned American kink educator. After 40 years of looking for the right person, they finally found each other, and live happily in a BDSM slave/master relationship. This film documents their lives between perversion, art, love and radical self-determination, challenging our pre-conceived feelings towards this kind of relationship. This is just a teaser trailer, our first glimpse, but I'm very curious about it. I like docs that challenge me to be more open.

First trailer (+ poster) for Beatrice Behn & René Gebhardt's doc The Artist & The Pervert, on YouTube:

Georg Friedrich Haas is a famous Austrian composer and child of Nazi parents, his wife Mollena a renowned American kink educator and descendant of African slaves. Together they live in a public kinky relationship they have craved for 40 years: She is his 'slave' and muse, he is her master - a combination that pushes many people's buttons and touches on matters of race, sexuality, politics and power relations. This film documents their lives between perversion, art, love and radical self-determination. The Artist & The Pervert is co-directed by German filmmakers Beatrice Behn & René Gebhardt, making their feature debut. This first premiered at the Thessaloniki Documentary Film Festival last month, and will play at Hot Docs and a few other fests. No other release plans have been set yet. Visit their official website. Interested?