First Teaser Trailer for 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald'

"The time is coming, Newt… when you're going to have to pick a side." Warner Bros has unveiled the first teaser trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, once again directed by David Yates, the sequel to the newest J.K. Rowling spin-off series Fantastic Beasts. Eddie Redmayne returns to star as magizoologist Newt Scamander, and the rest of the key cast is back: Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Carmen Ejogo, Zoe Kravitz, Ezra Miller, Alison Sudol. Newcomers for this sequel include Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald, Jessica Williams, Claudia Kim, and Callum Turner, along with Jude Law as a young Albus Dumbledore. I don't know how many people loved the first Fantastic Beasts enough to be super excited for this, but hey, they went ahead and made it anyway. So? Does it look any better? This is labeled as a teaser trailer, but there's actually a whole bunch of footage, and it looks magical as expected.

Teaser trailer (+ poster) for David Yates' Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, on YouTube:

The powerful dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp) was been captured by MACUSA, with the help of Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne). But, making good on his threat, Grindelwald escaped custody and has set about gathering followers, most unsuspecting of his true agenda: to raise pure-blood wizards up to rule over all non-magical beings. In an effort to thwart Grindelwald's plans, Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) enlists his former student Newt Scamander, who agrees to help, unaware of the dangers that lie ahead. Lines are drawn as love and loyalty are tested, even among the truest friends and family, in an increasingly divided wizarding world. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is once again directed by English filmmaker David Yates, of the first Fantastic Beasts, plus Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, plus Half-Blood Prince, and both Deathly Hallows. Warner Bros will release Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald in theaters everywhere starting on November 16th later this fall. First impression?