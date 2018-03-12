First Teaser Trailer for Indie Horror Film 'The Ranger' Playing at SXSW

"This isn't a place for you kids to party." Here's another teaser trailer for a slasher film playing at the SXSW Film Festival. This one is titled The Ranger, and it's the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Jenn Wexler, who has worked as a producer on a bunch of great indie films before this. This 80's horror thriller is about teen punks, on the run from the cops and hiding out in the woods, who end up facing off against the "local authority"—an unhinged park ranger with an axe to grind. The Ranger's cast includes Chloë Levine, Granit Lahu, Jeremy Pope, Bubba Weiler, Amanda Grace Benitez, Jeremy Holm, with Larry Fessenden. This teaser doesn't reveal much, and not much of the Ranger himself, but it still looks like fun.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Jenn Wexler's The Ranger, direct from Vimeo (via TMB):

Description from SXSW: When Chelsea and her friends get in trouble with the cops, they flee the city and go on the run. Fueled by a hallucinogenic drug called Echo, they hope to lay low—and get high—in an old family hideout in the woods. But Chelsea’s got reservations about going back to nature and secrets she’s not sharing with her friends. When a shot rings out, her past comes crashing back, and the punks find themselves pitted against the local authority— an unhinged park ranger with an axe to grind. The Ranger is directed by producer-turned filmmaker Jenn Wexler, making her feature directorial debut after a few short films previously. The screenplay is written by Giaco Furino and Jenn Wexler. This is premiering at the SXSW Film Festival this month. No other release plans have been revealed yet - stay tuned. Your thoughts?