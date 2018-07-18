First Teaser Trailer for Indie, Synth Space Opera Short 'Blood Machines'

"Prepare the ceremony, we've lost enough time." An nifty teaser trailer has launched for a new sci-fi space opera titled Blood Machines, an epic indie production from a French filmmaking duo that goes under the name "Seth Ickerman" (of Kaydara previously). Blood Machines is a 30-minute short film sequel to the Carpenter Brut indie music video "Turbo Killer" (also watchable below), which tells the story of "an A.I. escaping its spaceship then turning into a female ghost who will challenge two blade runners to an galactic chase." This looks massively ambitious even though it was made on a tiny budget by two young filmmakers, who were inspired by "the 80's, Synthwave and classical ScFy movies." Starring Elisa Lasowski, Anders Heinrichsen, and Christian Erickson, featuring synth music by Carpenter Brut, of course. Volume up.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Seth Ickerman's Blood Machines, direct from YouTube:

And here's the original "Turbo Killer" music video also by Seth Ickerman, the prequel to this next story:

Two space hunters are tracking down a machine trying to free itself. After taking it down, they witness a mystical phenomenon: the ghost of a young woman pulls itself out of the machine, as if the spaceship had a soul. Trying to understand the nature of this entity, they start chasing the woman through space… Blood Machines is both written and directed by young French filmmakers Raphaël Hernandez & Savitri Joly-Gonfard, who use the pseudonym "Seth Ickerman" together as director, also behind the film Kaydara previously, and the music video for "Turbo Killer". The project was funded succesfully on Kickstarter. For more info on Blood Machines and the making of the film, visit their official website here. This short was filmed last year and should be released by the end of 2018. Stay tuned for updates. Who's interested in this?