First Teaser Trailer for Jason Reitman's 'Tully' Starring Charlize Theron

January 11, 2018
"Hey! Frozen pizza, awesome." Focus Features has unveiled a teaser trailer for the newest film by Jason Reitman, titled Tully. Reitman reunites with Charlize Theron, who starred in his film Young Adult, and also reunites with screenwriter Diablo Cody, who wrote the scripts for Retiman's films Juno and Young Adult. Theron plays a mother of three, including a young baby, who provided a night nanny by her brother. Mackenzie Davis plays the titular Tully, who seems to be a lovely, thoughtful nanny, but perhaps there's more to her. The cast includes Mark Duplass and Ron Livingston. As far as I can tell, there is no dark twist to this, it seems like a nice drama about (as it states) motherhood in 2018. Though this is just a teaser.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Jason Reitman's Tully, direct from Focus' YouTube:

Tully Movie Poster

The film is about Marlo (Charlize Theron), a mother of three including a newborn, who is gifted a night nanny by her brother. Hesitant to the extravagance at first, Marlo comes to form a unique bond with the thoughtful, surprising and sometimes challenging young nanny named Tully (Mackenzie Davis). Tully is directed by Canadian filmmaker Jason Reitman, of the films Thank You for Smoking, Juno, Up in the Air, Young Adult, Labor Day, and Men, Women & Children previously. The screenplay is written by Diablo Cody (Juno, Jennifer's Body, Young Adult, Paradise, Ricki and the Flash). The film is not showing at any festivals yet. Focus Features will open Tully in select theaters starting April 20th, 2018 this spring. Your thoughts?

