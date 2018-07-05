First Teaser Trailer for Korean Political Thriller 'The Spy Gone North'

"The Party won't be so easily convinced." CJ Entertainment has debuted the first international teaser trailer for a political thriller titled The Spy Gone North, which first premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in the Midnight section earlier this summer. The latest from Korean filmmaker Yoon Jong-bin (The Unforgiven, Kundo: Age of the Rampant), the intense double agent film follows a South Korean spy who infiltrates the North to obtain intelligence on the country's nuclear weapons plans in the mid-1990s. This stars Hwang Jung-min, Lee Sung-min, Cho Jin-woong, and Ju Ji-hoon. This looks damn good, even if it is just another typical double agent thriller, there's some cool set pieces. The scene where the troops step back and the guy puts his hand up is chilling, I really want to see how that plays out from there. Get a first look below.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ posters) for Yoon Jong-bin's The Spy Gone North, from CJ's YouTube:

In the mid-1990s, a loyal South Korean secret agent (Hwang Jung-min) is caught in a political vortex plotted by the ruling classes of North and South Korea. The film is loosely based on the true story of Park Chae-seo, a former South Korean agent who infiltrated North Korea's nuclear facilities. The Spy Gone North, also known as Gongjak, is written and directed by Korean filmmaker Yoon Jong-bin, of the films The Unforgiven, Beastie Boys, Nameless Gangster: Rules of the Time, and Kundo: Age of the Rampant previously. This first premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in the Midnight section this year. It's set to open in Korea in August later this summer. CJ Ent. will bring Yoon Jong-bin's The Spy Gone North to the US for release sometime later this year. Stay tuned for the exact release date. First impression? Who's interested?