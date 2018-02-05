MOVIE TRAILERS

First Teaser Trailer for Netflix's New 'Benji' Film About the Furry Hero

by
February 5, 2018
Source: YouTube

Benji Movie Teaser

Everyone's favorite furry hero comes home. He's back!! Remember this dog? Netflix has unveiled the first teaser trailer for a reboot of the lovable dog movie Benji, about the furry hero who helps heal a family. Back in the 70s, the original Benji movie became a huge box office hit, opening in 1974 and becoming quite popular. Jason Blum produces this new update of Benji, which also stars the same kind of shaggy dog who helps out a family. The cast includes Gabriel Bateman, Darby Camp, Kiele Sanchez, Jerod Haynes, Will Rothhaar, and Angus Sampson. This is just a teaser but it looks adorable, of course. Check it out.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Brandon Camp's Benji, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

Benji Movie Poster

A determined dog comes to the rescue and helps heal a broken family when a young boy and his sister stumble into some serious danger. Netflix's Benji updated is directed by American filmmaker Brandon Camp, director of the film Love Happens previously, and screenwriter of Dragonfly and the upcoming Chicken Soup for the Soul adaptation. The screenplay is also by Brandon Camp. Jason Blum produced the film through his Blumhouse Productions banner. Netflix will release Camp's new Benji movie streaming exclusively starting on March 16th, 2018 coming up. First impression? Anyone want to see this already?

