First Teaser Trailer for New 'Robin Hood' Movie Starring Taron Egerton

"You're not curious who's under the hood?" Lionsgate has debuted the first teaser trailer for the new Robin Hood movie, with the most original title yet - Robin Hood (which is the same title as the other recent one). If you haven't had enough Robin Hood, after Ridley Scott's failed Russell Crowe movie from 2010, then here's another fresh action-packed take for you. This Robin Hood stars Taron Egerton as Robin of Loxley, a "war-hardened Crusader" who fights against the corrupt English crown with his friend, Little John, played by Jamie Foxx. The cast includes Ben Mendelsohn, Eve Hewson, Tim Minchin, Björn Bengtsson, Ian Peck, and Jamie Dornan. This looks like way more of an Assassin's Creed movie than the Assassin's Creed movie did, and it also reminds me a lot of Guy Ritchie's action style. You might want to check this out.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ posters) for Otto Bathurst's Robin Hood, direct from YouTube:

Robin of Loxley (Taron Egerton) a war-hardened Crusader and his Moorish commander (Jamie Foxx) mount an audacious revolt against the corrupt English crown in a thrilling action-adventure packed with gritty battlefield exploits, mind-blowing fight choreography, and a timeless romance. Robin Hood is directed by English filmmaker Otto Bathurst, a veteran TV director (episodes of "Peaky Blinders", "Black Mirror", "Criminal Justice", "Hustle", "UGetMe") making his feature film directorial debut with this. The screenplay is written by Ben Chandler and David James Kelly. Lionsgate will release this Robin Hood movie in theaters everywhere starting November 21st, 2018 later this fall. First impression? How does it look?