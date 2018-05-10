First Teaser Trailer for Shane Black's New 'The Predator' Lands on Earth

"Tell me about the mission - did you see anything unusual?" 20th Century Fox has revealed the first teaser trailer for The Predator, a new take on the Predator sci-fi action franchise, this time directed by Shane Black (Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, Iron Man 3, The Nice Guys) - who appeared in the original Predator as the character Hawkins. This is somewhat of a re-imagining, or reboot, focusing on only one predator alien again who comes to Earth and wreaks havoc. The ensemble cast is lead by Jacob Tremblay, who "accidentally triggers" their return to Earth again, along with Sterling K. Brown, Yvonne Strahovski, Olivia Munn, Lochlyn Munro, Thomas Jane, Boyd Holbrook, Jake Busey, Keegan-Michael Key, Niall Matter, Trevante Rhodes (from Moonlight), plus Edward James Olmos. This is our long-awaited first look at any footage from this, and so far it looks damn good - of course. It's only a tease but I'm totally sold already.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Shane Black's The Predator, direct from Fox's YouTube:

From the outer reaches of space to the small-town streets of suburbia, the hunt comes home. Now, the universe's most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with DNA from other species. When a young boy accidentally triggers their return to Earth, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and a disgruntled science teacher can prevent the end of the human race. The Predator is directed by American filmmaker Shane Black, director of the films Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, Iron Man 3, and The Nice Guys previously; as well as a talented screenwriter. The screenplay is written by Fred Dekker (who directed The Monster Squad, Night of the Creeps) and Shane Black. Fox will release The Predator in theaters everywhere starting September 14th this fall. First impression? You in?