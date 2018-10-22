First Teaser Trailer for Supernatural Child Horror Movie 'The Prodigy'

"I'm no longer speaking to Miles. I'm speaking to the person who has taken residence inside his body. You came uninvited." Orion has released the first teaser trailer for yet another new horror thriller, arriving in February early next year, titled The Prodigy. The only synopsis available is quite vague, but it's about a child who has some demonic force living inside of him. His mother becomes increasingly concerned about his odd behavior and decides to do something about it, which might just (probably will) make things worse. Jackson Robert Scott stars as Miles, with Taylor Schilling as his mother Sarah, and a cast including Colm Feore, Brittany Allen, Peter Mooney, and Olunike Adeliyi. This is a slick teaser, enough scares to pull you in and make your hair stand up, but without giving away anything else major yet. Check this out.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Nicholas McCarthy's The Prodigy, direct from YouTube:

There’s something wrong with Miles (Jackson Robert Scott). A mother (Taylor Schilling) concerned about her young son's disturbing behavior thinks something supernatural may be affecting him. The Prodigy is directed by American filmmaker Nicholas McCarthy, of the movies The Pact and At the Devil's Door previously, as well as a number of short films. The screenplay is written by Jeff Buhler. This is produced by Tara Farney and Tripp Vinson, for the production company Vinson Films. Orion will release McCarthy's The Prodigy in theaters everywhere starting February 8th, 2019 early next year. First impression? Curious?