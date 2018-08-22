MOVIE TRAILERS

First Trailer for Action Thriller 'The Bouncer' Starring JCVD as a Dad

by
August 22, 2018

The Bouncer Trailer

Don't mess with dad. Yes, he's still making movies!! JCVD is back in another action movie, this one is titled The Bouncer, also known as Lukas originally for its release in France. Belgian superstar Jean-Claude Van Damme plays Lukas, a nightclub bouncer in his fifties who's taken punches, literally and figuratively, and struggles to raise his 8-year-old daughter. When he's arrested, the only way to get his daughter back is to work with Interpol to bring down a Dutch crime kingpin operating from Belgium. Also starring Sveva Alviti, Sami Bouajila, Sam Louwyck, Kaaris, Kevin Janssens, Alice Verset, & Dimitri Thivaios. This actually looks good. I dig how brooding and exhausted JCVD seems, yet he's still always ready to fight.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Julien Leclercq's The Bouncer, direct from YouTube:

And here's a different French version of the trailer for The Bouncer aka Lukas, also on YouTube:

The Bouncer Poster

The Bouncer Poster

Lukas (Van Damme), a nightclub bouncer in his fifties who's taken punches, litteraly and figuratively, struggles to raise his 8 year old daughter. One day, Lukas loses control during an altercation with a client and ends up in jail, while his daughter gets placed under the care of social services. But things take an unexpected turn when Interpol recruits Lukas to bring down a Dutch ringleader operating from Belgium in exchange for his daughter's custody. The Bouncer, originally titled Lukas in France, is directed by French filmmaker Julien Leclercq, of the films Chrysalis, The Assault, The Informant, and The Crew previously. The screenplay is written by Jérémie Guez. The film opens in cinemas first in France this month. No other international release dates have been set yet. Stay tuned for more updates. First impression? Who's down?

