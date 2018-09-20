MOVIE TRAILERS

Jason Patric & Danny Trejo in First Trailer for Action Western 'Big Kill'

by
September 20, 2018
Source: YouTube

Big Kill Trailer

"See to it you pass through quickly." Archstone Distribution has released the official trailer for an action western thriller titled Big Kill, the latest feature from Texas-born filmmaker Scott Martin (Battle Force). The pitch for this one actually sounds pretty good: A tenderfoot from Philadelphia, two misfit gamblers on the run, and a deadly preacher have a date with destiny in a boom town gone bust called Big Kill. Starring Christoph Sanders, Jason Patric, Michael Pare, Lou Diamond Phillips, Clint Hummel, K.C. Clyde, Stephanie Beran, and Danny Trejo. This ain't no Coen Brothers western, but then again nothing is. It's a nice twist the town is named "Big Kill". This looks like it has some grit, but I'm not too sure about it.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Scott Martin's Big Kill, direct from YouTube:

Big Kill Poster

A tenderfoot from Philadelphia, two misfit gamblers on the run, and a deadly preacher have a date with destiny in a boom town gone bust called Big Kill. After the death of his wife, Jim, the accountant, has come from the East to join his brother in business. Jake and Travis, two misfit rogues with one foot on each side of the law, have come from the south after being run out of Mexico under a hail of gunfire. What they find in the West is a wild ride, a fight for survival, and a moment of decision that will change them all forever. Big Kill is both written and directed by American filmmaker Scott Martin, director of only the film Battle Force previously; he has also produced and written of number of other indie films. Archstone Distribution will release Martin's Big Kill in select theaters starting on October 19th this fall. Anyone want to watch?

Find more posts: Indies, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2017
1. Call Me By Your...
2. War for Apes
3. Shape of Water
4. Florida Project
5. Dunkirk
6. Jane
7. Foxtrot
8. Faces, Places
9. Never Really Here
10. Thelma
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10- 2017
1. mother!
2. Lady Bird
3. A Ghost Story
4. The Big Sick
5. Dunkirk
6. Get Out
7. Killing Sacred Deer
8. John Wick 2
9. War for Apes
10. The Beguiled
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FS.NET ON FACEBOOK