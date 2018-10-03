First Trailer for Adam McKay's 'Vice' Starring Christian Bale as Cheney

"When you have power, people will always try to take it from you. Always." Annapurna has finally debuted the first official trailer for Adam McKay's new movie Vice, about the "most powerful Vice President in history" - Dick Cheney. Yep. After earning five Oscar nominations and one big win for The Big Short, McKay has made another political satire, this time starring Christian Bale as the infamous VP. We've all been waiting to see something from this, and the movie will be out in theaters nationwide on Christmas Day - perfect for the holidays, right? The cast of McKay's Vice includes Amy Adams as Lynne Cheney, Alison Pill as Mary Cheney, Bill Pullman as Rockefeller, Steve Carell as Rumsfeld, Sam Rockwell as George W. Bush, Lily Rabe as Liz Cheney, Eddie Marsan as Paul Wolfovitz, as well as Jesse Plemons, Shea Whigham, LisaGay Hamilton, Tyler Perry, Justin Kirk, and Bill Camp. This looks wildly hilarious.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Adam McKay's Vice, direct from Annapurna's YouTube:

Explores the epic story about how a bureaucratic Washington insider (Christian Bale) quietly became the most powerful man in the world as Vice-President to George W. Bush, reshaping the country and the globe in ways that we still feel today. Vice is written and directed by American filmmaker Adam McKay, writer & director of the films Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, Step Brothers, The Other Guys, Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues, and the Oscar-nominated The Big Short previously; and screenwriter on the first Ant-Man. This film went under other titles including Backseat and Cheney before they chose Vice. Annapurna will release McKay's Vice in theaters everywhere starting Tuesday, December 25th, Christmas Day later this year. First impression? Who's ready for this?