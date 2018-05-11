First Trailer for Agnieszka Smoczyńska's 'Fugue' Premiering at Cannes

"I really don't care who I was, I'm sorry." Screen Daily has released the first festival trailer for a surreal Polish film titled Fugue, which is premiering at the Cannes Film Festival this weekend in the Critics' Week sidebar. Fugue is the latest feature from director Agnieszka Smoczyńska, who last made the cult hit The Lure - a musical about mermaids. The film is about Alicja - a woman who has no memory and no knowledge about how she lost it. When her family finds her, she is forced to fit into the roles of a mother, daughter and wife, surrounded by what seem to be complete strangers. It's described as a story about a woman who comes to regret motherhood. The cast includes Gabriela Muskała and Łukasz Simlat. This looks mesmerizing and emotionally intense, dealing with some heavy topics (as is usual for Polish cinema). Have a look below.

Here's the first festival trailer for Agnieszka Smoczyńska's Fugue, direct from YouTube (via Screen Daily):

Alicja has no memory and no knowledge about how she lost it. In two years, she manages to build a new, independent self, away from home. She doesn’t want to remember the past. So, when her family finds her, she is forced to fit into the roles of a mother, daughter and wife, surrounded by what seem to be complete strangers. What remains once you forget you loved someone? Is it necessary to remember the emotion of love in order to feel happiness? Fugue is directed by Polish filmmaker Agnieszka Smoczynska, director of the film The Lure previously. The screenplay is written by Gabriela Muskala, who also stars in the film. This will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival this month in the Critics' Week sidebar. No other release info is available yet, as it's still waiting to find a distributor. Stay tuned. First impression? Curious to see more?