First Trailer for Alien Vine Sci-Fi 'Warriors of Future' from Hong Kong

"Hope, Believe." One Cool Pictures has unveiled the first official trailer for a crazy cool new epic sci-fi movie from Hong Kong, tilted Warriors of Future, an ambitious directorial debut of VFX veteran Yuen Fai Ng. Set in the near future, the plot involves an alien vine that takes over the city after crashing down to earth. An experienced military team tries to go in and take it down, using heavily armored aircraft and big mech-type suits and robots. This is clearly just a firs teaser, since the movie isn't supposed to be out until 2019 because it has so much VFX in it, but damn it's slick. Warriors of Future stars Louis Koo and Ching Wan Lau. I really want to see more of this, but the first tease looks awesome, I have to say. It looks hugely epic, and the trailer is quite emotional with a killer score. I'm so looking forward to seeing this. Check it out.

Here's the first trailer (+ teaser poster) for Yuen Fai Ng's Warriors of Future, direct from YouTube:

In 2055, a meteorite, which brings a fast-growing alien vine named "Pandora", crashes down on a barren Earth ravaged by pollution and global warming. "Pandora" purifies the planet but kills everything in its path. To protect the citizens of their city, an heavily armored military of Hong Kong, armed with the plant's genetic map, tries but fails to destroy "Pandora" and uncovers a conspiracy. Warriors of Future is directed by first-time filmmaker Yuen Fai Ng, making his feature directorial debut after working as an award-winning visual effects supervisor on a number of other big Hong Kong films and also starting a VFX studio. The film is produced by Louis Koo, and One Cool Pictures. It's set for release sometime in 2019, with no actual dates set yet. Stay tuned for more updates on Warriors of Future's release. First impression?