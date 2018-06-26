MOVIE TRAILERS

First Trailer for Andrew Bujalski's Sports Bar Comedy 'Support the Girls'

June 26, 2018
"You're not wearing a whole lot of clothes, but it's family place." Magnolia Pictures has released the first official trailer for an indie comedy film titled Support the Girls, about a group of women who work at a highway-side "sports bar with curves" - basically Hooters, but not really because that brand is trademarked. This is the latest film from Andrew Bujalski (Mutual Appreciation, Beeswax, Computer Chess, Results) and it first premiered at the SXSW Film Festival earlier this year. Regina Hall stars as the manager of the bar, whose optimism and faith is "tested over the course of a long, strange day." The film's full ensemble cast includes Haley Lu Richardson, Dylan Gelula, AJ Michalka, Shayna McHayle, Lea DeLaria, James Le Gros, Jana Kramer, Brooklyn Decker, and Lawrence Varnado. Well, I'll be damned, this looks fantastic - seems to be a very smart satire with a few low key excellent performances. Check this out.

Lisa Conroy is the last person you'd expect to find in a highway-side 'sports bar with curves',— but as general manager at Double Whammies, she's come to love the place and its customers. An incurable den mother, she nurtures and protects her girls fiercely--but over the course of one trying day, her optimism is battered from every direction…Double Whammies sells a big, weird American fantasy, but what happens when reality pokes a bunch of holes in it? Support the Girls is written and directed by American filmmaker Andrew Bujalski, director of the films Funny Ha Ha, Mutual Appreciation, Beeswax, Computer Chess, and Results previously. This premiered at SXSW, and also played at the Montclair & Sydney Film Festivals, and BAMcinemaFest. Magnolia will open Bujalski's in select theaters starting on August 24th coming up.

