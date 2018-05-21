First Trailer for Anthology Film 'Lust Stories' About Romance in India

"You always hurt people that you love!" Netflix has unveiled an official trailer for an anthology film titled Lust Stories, telling four different stories about modern romance and love in India. The film is directed by four major directors: Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar and Dibakar Banerjee. They previously made the anthology film Bombay Talkies in 2013, and this is the follow-up, giving us a look at the trials and tribulations of love in India. The full cast of Indian actors includes Bhumi Pednekar, Neil Bhoopalam, Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, Neha Dhupia, Manisha Koirala, Sanjay Kapoor, Radhika Apte, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Akash Thosar. This doesn't look that amazing, but I'm curious to see a film about the different sides of love from an entirely different country and culture. Available on Netflix next month.

Here's the first official trailer for India's Lust Stories, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

Lust Stories is an anthology that explores contemporary relationships through four intriguing stories. The anthology, directed by four powerhouse directors -- Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar and Dibakar Banerjee - portrays varied dimensions of love, lust, power, status and romance, from the eyes of the women in the stories, and what they want. Lust Stories is directed by acclaimed Indian filmmakers: Karan Johar (My Name Is Khan), Anurag Kashyap (Gangs of Wasseypur), Zoya Akhtar (Life is Precious), and Dibakar Banerjee (Shanghai). The same four filmmakers also made the anthology film Bombay Talkies in 2013, which was meant to celebrate the one hundred years of Hindi cinema. Netflix will debut the film streaming exclusively starting June 15th this summer. How does this look? Want to watch?