First Trailer for Argentinian Slow Burn Drama 'Rojo' Premiering at TIFF

"Never forget I was a cop, before being a famous TV celebrity." ScreenDaily has debuted the first official trailer for an Argentinian film premiering at the Toronto Film Festival in just a few weeks. Rojo is the latest film from Argentinian filmmaker Benjamín Naishtat, set in the mid-1970s (when mustaches were still a big thing) following a successful lawyer with a comfortable life in a small town. A strange man arrives and starts insulting him, but the locals defend him and throw him out. Later that night the lawyer takes a path of no return involving death, secrets and silences. Starring Dario Grandinetti, Andrea Frigerio, Alfredo Castro, and Diego Cremonesi. TIFF says that Naishtat "deliberately builds a quiet mood of foreboding and impeding doom through a carefully constructed, almost hypnotic narrative." View some footage below.

Here's the first official trailer for Benjamín Naishtat's Rojo, direct from ScreenDaily's YouTube:

From TIFF: "The 1970s and early '80s in Argentina were the time of the military dictatorship, the "Dirty War," the disappeared. With Rojo, Benjamín Naishtat approaches this turbulent era in his country's history obliquely and mysteriously… Claudio (Dario Grandinetti) is a middle-aged, happily married lawyer with a comfortable life in a deceptively placid small town. One night he enters a restaurant where he is verbally attacked by a mysterious stranger, their altercation continuing on the street outside. A few months later a friend comes to see Claudio about an abandoned house that he is interested in buying. These two separate scenes are the foundations of Naishtat's spellbinding, slow-burn suspense drama. With the arrival of a Chilean private detective who is intent on locating the abusive stranger, the film draws us into a scenario where nothing is as it seems and startling secrets are revealed." Rojo is written and directed by Argentinian filmmaker Benjamín Naishtat, who has made Historias Breves 5, History of Fear, and The Movement previously. This will premiere at the Toronto Film Festival, and still needs distribution. Stay tuned for news.