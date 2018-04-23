MOVIE TRAILERS

First Trailer for Awkward Comedy 'Born Guilty' with Rosanna Arquette

by
April 23, 2018
"What happens when you secretly pay someone to romance your Mom?" Freestyle Media has debuted an official trailer for a cute New York-set indie romantic comedy titled Born Guilty, from writer/director Max Heller. The ensemble comedy is about a mother and her son, both intervening in their lives a bit too much. Acclaimed actress Rosanna Arquette (of Pulp Fiction, After Hours, The Whole Nine Yards, Desperately Seeking Susan) stars as a "lonely and frazzled New York social worker." Her son is played by Jay Devore, and he decides to setup his free-spirited Australian friend Rawl, as played by David Coussins, with his mother - all the while trying to balance his own relationship, too. The cast includes Keesha Sharp, Anna Lore, Jay Klaitz, John Lavelle, and Xander Berkeley. This looks pretty bad, but have a look anyway.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Max Heller's Born Guilty, direct from YouTube:

Born Guilty is the story of a lonely and frazzled New York social worker (Rosanna Arquette) who can’t resist the urge to intervene in her son Marty's life. Meanwhile, Marty (Jay Devore) is trying to be creative in his advertising career and manage a romantic relationship at the same time, on top of constantly talking his mother off the ledge. When Marty’s free- spirited Aussie pal Rawl (David Coussins) shows up, Marty hires Rawl to see Judy and "restore her to health" — any way it takes. Writer & director Max Heller's heartfelt, ensemble comedy is filled with wry, sly, funny and sexy connections reminiscent of Nora Ephron, Neil Simon, Woody Allen, The Farrelly Brothers and Rob Reiner’s romantic concoctions. Born Guilty is both written and directed by filmmaker Max Heller, a former editor for "The Daily Show" making his feature directorial debut. The film first premiered at the Sarasota Film Festival last year. Freestyle Media will release Born Guilty in select theaters starting on May 11th coming up soon. Anyone interested in this?

