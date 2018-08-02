First Trailer for Barry Jenkins' Baldwin Film 'If Beale Street Could Talk'

"The things that tormented me the most were the very things that connected me to all the people who were alive." To celebrate James Baldwin's birthday today, Annapurna Pictures has released the first teaser trailer for If Beale Street Could Talk, the latest film from very talented filmmaker Barry Jenkins (director of Moonlight and Medicine for Melancholy). Based on James Baldwin's 1974 novel of the same name, If Beale Street Could Talk is about a woman in Harlem desperately trying to prove her fiancé innocent of a crime while she is carrying their first child. Kiki Layne stars, along with Stephan James, and the full ensemble cast includes Teyonah Parris, Regina King, Colman Domingo, Brian Tyree Henry, Dave Franco, Ed Skrein, Michael Beach, Finn Wittrock, Aunjanue Ellis, Diego Luna, Pedro Pascal, and Emily Rios. Oh my goodness, this looks fantastic. Jenkins is back with something just as powerful and I can't wait.

Here's the first official trailer for Barry Jenkins' If Beale Street Could Talk, direct from YouTube:

Director Barry Jenkins' ambitious follow-up to Moonlight adapts James Baldwin's poignant novel about a woman fighting to free her falsely accused husband from prison before the birth of their child. If Beale Street Could Talk is directed by American filmmaker Barry Jenkins, director of the Oscar-winning film Moonlight previously, as well as Medicine for Melancholy. The screenplay is also written by Barry Jenkins, based on James Baldwin's novel of the same name, first published in 1974. This is set to premiere at the Toronto Film Festival this fall. Stay tuned for more updates. Annapurna will release Jenkins' If Beale Street Could Talk in select theaters starting November 30th later this fall. First impression? What do you think?