MOVIE TRAILERS

First Trailer for Barry Jenkins' Baldwin Film 'If Beale Street Could Talk'

by
August 2, 2018
Source: YouTube

If Beale Street Could Talk

"The things that tormented me the most were the very things that connected me to all the people who were alive." To celebrate James Baldwin's birthday today, Annapurna Pictures has released the first teaser trailer for If Beale Street Could Talk, the latest film from very talented filmmaker Barry Jenkins (director of Moonlight and Medicine for Melancholy). Based on James Baldwin's 1974 novel of the same name, If Beale Street Could Talk is about a woman in Harlem desperately trying to prove her fiancé innocent of a crime while she is carrying their first child. Kiki Layne stars, along with Stephan James, and the full ensemble cast includes Teyonah Parris, Regina King, Colman Domingo, Brian Tyree Henry, Dave Franco, Ed Skrein, Michael Beach, Finn Wittrock, Aunjanue Ellis, Diego Luna, Pedro Pascal, and Emily Rios. Oh my goodness, this looks fantastic. Jenkins is back with something just as powerful and I can't wait.

Here's the first official trailer for Barry Jenkins' If Beale Street Could Talk, direct from YouTube:

If Beale Street Could Talk Film

Director Barry Jenkins' ambitious follow-up to Moonlight adapts James Baldwin's poignant novel about a woman fighting to free her falsely accused husband from prison before the birth of their child. If Beale Street Could Talk is directed by American filmmaker Barry Jenkins, director of the Oscar-winning film Moonlight previously, as well as Medicine for Melancholy. The screenplay is also written by Barry Jenkins, based on James Baldwin's novel of the same name, first published in 1974. This is set to premiere at the Toronto Film Festival this fall. Stay tuned for more updates. Annapurna will release Jenkins' If Beale Street Could Talk in select theaters starting November 30th later this fall. First impression? What do you think?

Find more posts: Indies, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2017
1. Call Me By Your...
2. War for Apes
3. Shape of Water
4. Florida Project
5. Dunkirk
6. Jane
7. Foxtrot
8. Faces, Places
9. Never Really Here
10. Thelma
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2017
1. mother!
2. Lady Bird
3. A Ghost Story
4. The Big Sick
5. Dunkirk
6. Get Out
7. Killing Sacred Deer
8. John Wick 2
9. War for Apes
10. The Beguiled
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FS.NET ON FACEBOOK