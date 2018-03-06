First Trailer for Berlinale Discovery 'Daughter of Mine' Set on Sardinia

"Bring everything back as it was before." The Match Factory has debuted an international trailer for an Italian film titled Daughter of Mine, or Figlia mia, which just premiered at the Berlin Film Festival in February. This drama set in summer on the island of Sardinia follows a 10-year-old girl named Vittoria who roams around freely and gets in trouble hanging out with various people, some of whom are not the best role models. The film stars Sara Casu as Vittoria, along with Valeria Golino, Alba Rohrwacher, Michele Carboni, and Udo Kier. This premiered to mostly positive reviews at Berlinale (see Indiewire or The Film Stage), one of the better discoveries in the competition line-up this year. It's an engaging, thoughtful film about a young girl trying to figure out who she is in a relentlessly rough world. It's definitely worth a watch.

Here's the first international trailer for Laura Bispuri's Daughter of Mine, direct from YouTube:

10-year-old Vittoria's summer will be one of two mothers to challenge, to hate, to love and to forgive. Shy Vittoria has a close relationship with her loving good mother Tina. But their quiet Sardinian life will be upset when the young girl discovers that local party girl Angelica is her birth mother. When Angelica is forced to move away because of financial troubles, she asks to become acquainted with Vittoria. Tina agrees, comforted by the idea that the woman will soon be leaving town. Searching for something deep and inexplicable, Vittoria and Angelica spend more and more time together against Tina's will… Daughter of Mine is directed by Italian filmmaker Laura Bispuri, of the film Sworn Virgin previously, as well as a few shorts. The screenplay is written by Francesca Manieri and Laura Bispuri. This first premiered at the Berlin Film Festival last month, and will likely play at a number of other film festivals next. The film is still seeking distribution in the US, no release has been set yet. Stay tuned for more updates. First impression?